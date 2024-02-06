St. Charles to ban dancing because of coronavirus

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Bars and nightclubs are limiting capacity and closing early in the St. Louis area due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in larger crowds in St. Charles.
So the city is taking a cue from the 1984 movie "Footloose" and will ban dancing after 11 p.m. today. St. Charles leaders met Wednesday with restaurant, bar and club operators and announced a temporary ban on "music activities."
Mayor Dan Borgmeyer told KTVI-TV it feels "a little bit like the movie 'Footloose.'" The movie starred Kevin Bacon as a big-city teenager who moved to a small town that banned dancing, at least until he turned things around.
