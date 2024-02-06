St. Charles to ban dancing because of coronavirus

So the city is taking a cue from the 1984 movie "Footloose" and will ban dancing after 11 p.m. today. St. Charles leaders met Wednesday with restaurant, bar and club operators and announced a temporary ban on "music activities."

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer told KTVI-TV it feels "a little bit like the movie 'Footloose.'" The movie starred Kevin Bacon as a big-city teenager who moved to a small town that banned dancing, at least until he turned things around.