St. Charles man arrested after shots fired on Albert Street

The probable cause states officers were able to detain Leech and found a loaded firearm in a bag on him. A Cape Girardeau Police Department news release states Leech's firearm had an extended magazine.

The probable cause states Leech told police he ran because there was a warrant out for his arrest. Leech has a felony warrant out of Pemiscot County, Missouri for his arrest.

The release states Leech is facing charges of resisting a lawful detention and is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.