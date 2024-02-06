St. Charles man arrested after shots fired on Albert Street

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a man after responding to a shots-fired alert on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the 600 block of Albert Street.
Eziah Leech, 24, of Saint Charles, Missouri was arrested allegedly resisting police after being identified as a suspect. According to the probable cause statement, an officer told Leech to stop as he fled the scene.
The probable cause states officers were able to detain Leech and found a loaded firearm in a bag on him. A Cape Girardeau Police Department news release states Leech's firearm had an extended magazine.
The probable cause states Leech told police he ran because there was a warrant out for his arrest. Leech has a felony warrant out of Pemiscot County, Missouri for his arrest.
The release states Leech is facing charges of resisting a lawful detention and is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
