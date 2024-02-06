St. Augustine seventh grader organizes craft fair for students

Sometimes, if you can't find what you want, you have to make it yourself. That's just what Zahara Ressell, a seventh grader at St. Augustine Catholic School in Kelso, Missouri, decided to do — She wanted a craft fair where students could sell their handmade soaps, bracelets and dog treats to each other.

"I wanted something new," Ressell said about why she approached her teacher, Preeti Mungee, with the idea. "Something fun that would get everyone involved."

Ressell said she received a soap-making kit for her birthday. She liked it and made soaps -- using goat milk — for friends and family for their birthdays.

"I add in spices so the soaps smell like pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla and sugar cookies," Ressell said.