St. Ambrose students create school newspaper

Southeast Missouri has a new newspaper.

The Blue and Gold, Student Council newspaper of St. Ambrose Catholic School in Chaffee, Missouri, debuted recently, and its staff is happy with the product.

"Knowing that I accomplished this was really satisfying," said seventh-grader Kiersten Arnold, photographer.

Seventh-grader Bobby Grojean, contributor, agreed: "My favorite part was all of us being able to contribute things to it and actually getting it out there for people to see."

Kaiya Haney, eighth grade, served as editor-in-chief of the publication, overseeing a staff of 10, including two assistant editors, Gabe Lands and Kaden Dannenmueller, both seventh-graders. Other contributors were Maisy Rushing and Abby Burton, both eighth-graders. Ellie Baert, third grade, and Grant Berry, seventh grade, were reporters, and seventh-grader Jesef Martin and sixth-grader Jersie Lynn served as photographers.

The idea for the publication sprouted last academic year. Rachael Bremer, Student Council moderator, green-lit the project at Kaiya's request. She said the staff had varied interests -- including history of the school, parish and town; art; and the daily goings-on at the school -- and their enthusiasm continued as they crafted the first issue.

"My big lesson -- just looking through their articles and working with them as a group -- was how dedicated they were to it, how they pick up on a lot more than you and I offer to them on a daily basis, and they are great researchers," she noted. "A lot of our articles, they worked together with another person, and they really collaborated to a degree I wasn't expecting from them. I was amazed at how hard they worked on it."

Familiar design

The five-page publication has the familiar look of a newspaper, with curated headlines and stories, photos and captions. The students included several common newspaper features -- such as a puzzle, weather forecast and note from the editor. Shared digital documents allowed the staff to write, submit and edit content.

Kaiya explained none of the staff had any journalism training and approached stories as they would a typical essay.

"I like journalism anyway, and so I thought this would be fun to do," the editor said, adding seeing the finished product was gratifying.

The students worked on the publication for about a month, and staff members said the project taught them valuable lessons.