Springfield zoo introduces its new baby giraffe; it's a boy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. ï¿½ The Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield is showing off its newest resident ï¿½ a male giraffe.

The giraffe, which doesnï¿½t have a name yet, was born Thursday and went on public display Friday.

Zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell said the giraffe was 4.5 to 5-feet all ï¿½ which is small for a newborn giraffe. A giraffe born at the zoo last summer was almost a foot taller. Powell said the average height for newborn giraffes is 5- to 6-feet tall.