Springfield utility shutting down 1 of its power stations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A utility company in Springfield has begun the process of shutting down one of its longtime power stations as it moves toward using more renewable energy.

City Utilities' board voted last week to shut down three units of the James River Power Station, with plans to retire the remaining two units in the next few years, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Closing the station, which was built in 1953, is part of City Utilities' 2017 plan to invest more in renewable-energy sources and emerging technologies.

The utility company recently announced it's partnering with NorthStar Battery to build a $1 million battery-powered electrical storage system, which will store energy generated by the sun or wind.

City Utilities executive Steve Stodden said the 60-year-old technology at the power station isn't efficient, and maintenance has become more costly.