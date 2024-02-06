All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 31, 2017
Springfield utility shutting down 1 of its power stations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A utility company in Springfield has begun the process of shutting down one of its longtime power stations as it moves toward using more renewable energy. City Utilities' board voted last week to shut down three units of the James River Power Station, with plans to retire the remaining two units in the next few years, the Springfield News-Leader reported...
Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A utility company in Springfield has begun the process of shutting down one of its longtime power stations as it moves toward using more renewable energy.

City Utilities' board voted last week to shut down three units of the James River Power Station, with plans to retire the remaining two units in the next few years, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Closing the station, which was built in 1953, is part of City Utilities' 2017 plan to invest more in renewable-energy sources and emerging technologies.

The utility company recently announced it's partnering with NorthStar Battery to build a $1 million battery-powered electrical storage system, which will store energy generated by the sun or wind.

City Utilities executive Steve Stodden said the 60-year-old technology at the power station isn't efficient, and maintenance has become more costly.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"There's been a tremendous shift in our industry," Stodden said. "There's a growing population that values renewables."

Utility spokesman Joel Alexander said the power station stopped burning coal in late 2015, switching over to natural gas for economic and environmental reasons.

Local Sierra Club branch vice president Louise Wienckowski said the club is supportive of the utility's decision.

"Sierra is always happy to hear that coal and even natural gas is being retired. We are campaigning for 100 percent clean energy," she said. "This is where our future is at, that's where the health of our families and communities is at -- clean energy."

Stodden said closing the three units at the power station still needs approval from the Southwest Power Pool, an integrated electricity marketplace City Utilities joined in 2014. He said the approval will ensure the shutdown will not affect the reliability of the regional grid.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy