Springfield to try new approach at large homeless camp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Not-for-profit groups and Springfield officials plan a new approach to a large homeless camp in the city that will provide services at the camp for about a week before the city begins ticketing people there, with a goal of permanently clearing the property.

In early June, agencies and not-for-profits will create a triage-response team near the camp in north Springfield to provide access to medical and mental-health services, emergency-shelter assessments, help with obtaining identifications, meals and basic supplies, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Municipal Court Judge Todd Thornhill agreed to conduct a homeless court at the triage center for people who have warrants and other legal issues.

The property owner, Lurvey Properties, agreed to the plan and might provide use of empty office space at a nearby strip mall.

City spokeswoman Cora Scott said Gathering Friends, a group of homeless advocates, will meet with the homeless to discuss the plan and encourage them to stay in the region for now.

About a week after the triage center opens, anyone found on the property will be ticketed for trespassing. The land will be cleared, with the property owner paying for the cleanup, according to information presented to city officials. Tentative plans are for city workers to clear the property in mid-June.

"Police calls for service in this area for situations directly related to this camp far exceed any other homeless area in the city," said Jim O'Neal, former mayor and member of the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness.