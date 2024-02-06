Springfield schools sued over critical race theory request

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the Springfield School District on Tuesday over its response to his office's requests for records related to critical race theory and anti-racist teaching.

Schmitt's office submitted a Sunshine Law request in October seeking records from the district relating to how and whether it teaches critical race theory.

Schmitt, a Republican running for Senate, alleges in the lawsuit the district broke the law by demanding payment for services other than copies before it would make public records available to his office. He also contends the district didn't use hourly rates that would have kept the cost of fulfilling the request as low as possible, as required by law. The district initially required a deposit of $37,000 to process the request before it began searching for records, according to the lawsuit.

Schmitt's lawsuit claims the district has used critical race theory in its teachers' training for at least two years, citing as an example a training program in 2020 for about 170 teachers and staff that would "create shared understanding ... around complex issues of systemic racism and xenophobia" and allow them to "receive tools on how to become anti-racist," The Springfield News-Leader reported.

And Schmitt alleges the district has evaded efforts to determine whether or how critical race theory is being taught to its students.

District spokesman Stephen Hall said in a statement the district is disappointed the attorney general is using his office to "attack public education." He said the district focuses on equity but does not teach critical race theory.