Springfield police: Man used stun gun on 3 toddlers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.
Greene County authorities said 22-year-old Gale Epple allegedly used a stun gun on a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old twins, the children of his 21-year-old wife, Shelby Crabtree.
The Springfield News- Leader reported Epple was charged Friday with three counts of child abuse or neglect. Crabtree is charged with three counts of child endangerment.
A babysitter reported the alleged abuse.
A probable-cause statement said Epple told investigators he used the stun gun for discipline. The statement also said Crabtree said she didn't report it because she didn't want the state to take her children.
Online court records don't show the couple has attorneys to speak for them.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.