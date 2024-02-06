Springfield police: Man used stun gun on 3 toddlers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.

Greene County authorities said 22-year-old Gale Epple allegedly used a stun gun on a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old twins, the children of his 21-year-old wife, Shelby Crabtree.

The Springfield News- Leader reported Epple was charged Friday with three counts of child abuse or neglect. Crabtree is charged with three counts of child endangerment.