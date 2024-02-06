All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 9, 2017

Springfield police: Man used stun gun on 3 toddlers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers. Greene County authorities said 22-year-old Gale Epple allegedly used a stun gun on a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old twins, the children of his 21-year-old wife, Shelby Crabtree...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.

Greene County authorities said 22-year-old Gale Epple allegedly used a stun gun on a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old twins, the children of his 21-year-old wife, Shelby Crabtree.

The Springfield News- Leader reported Epple was charged Friday with three counts of child abuse or neglect. Crabtree is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A babysitter reported the alleged abuse.

A probable-cause statement said Epple told investigators he used the stun gun for discipline. The statement also said Crabtree said she didn't report it because she didn't want the state to take her children.

Online court records don't show the couple has attorneys to speak for them.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy