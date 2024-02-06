Springfield officer gets kidney from fallen Independence cop

Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and Springfield officer Mark Priebe needed a new kidney. Priebe was paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in June 2020. His kidneys began to fail in June and he began dialysis in July.

Priebe's family learned Friday they were a match, and the transplant was performed Saturday in St. Louis.

Priebe said he is "forever grateful" to Madrid-Evans, though he noted it is difficult to comprehend "why I am allowed to continue to live, and this young, brand new officer had to pay the ultimate sacrifice. I hope that I can honor him and his family by the way I live my life."