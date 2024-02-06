All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 21, 2017

Springfield, Mo., businesses raided for alleged human trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- More than a dozen businesses advertising as massage parlors in Springfield were raided as part of a multi-state investigation into human trafficking, Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Thursday. Hawley and Greene County Prosecutor Daniel Patterson also filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking emergency orders to shut down the businesses. ...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- More than a dozen businesses advertising as massage parlors in Springfield were raided as part of a multi-state investigation into human trafficking, Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Thursday.

Hawley and Greene County Prosecutor Daniel Patterson also filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking emergency orders to shut down the businesses. Hawley said young Asian immigrant females are being held against their will for sexual contact with customers under the guise of providing massages.

A total of 16 businesses and individuals were named in the lawsuit, which was filed after The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law-enforcement agencies raided the businesses.

Hawley told The Springfield News-Leader about 18 businesses and residences in Springfield were raided. Similar raids were being conducted in Alabama, Arkansas and Louisiana, and the activities could be connected to Asian organized crime, he said.

"We will find you out, we will hunt you down, and we will prosecute you," Hawley said of anyone suspected of committing human trafficking in Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the lawsuit, the patrol conducted hundreds of hours of surveillance at the massage parlors before the raids.

The total number of victims involved in the ring won't be known until all searches are conducted and the investigation is completed, Hawley said.

A news release from Patterson said many of the Greene County businesses searched had advertised on backpage.com and rubmaps.com, which are websites "known by law enforcement to be used to promote the sex trade."

A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case, Patterson said.

In April, Hawley announced he planned to crack down on human trafficking in Missouri, including new regulations under the state's consumer protection laws and the creation of an Anti-Trafficking Unit in the attorney general's office. The new anti-trafficking unit participated in Thursday's raids and is investigating other businesses with alleged involvement in human trafficking, including backpage.com, he said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy