Springfield, Mo., businesses raided for alleged human trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- More than a dozen businesses advertising as massage parlors in Springfield were raided as part of a multi-state investigation into human trafficking, Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Thursday.

Hawley and Greene County Prosecutor Daniel Patterson also filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking emergency orders to shut down the businesses. Hawley said young Asian immigrant females are being held against their will for sexual contact with customers under the guise of providing massages.

A total of 16 businesses and individuals were named in the lawsuit, which was filed after The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law-enforcement agencies raided the businesses.

Hawley told The Springfield News-Leader about 18 businesses and residences in Springfield were raided. Similar raids were being conducted in Alabama, Arkansas and Louisiana, and the activities could be connected to Asian organized crime, he said.

"We will find you out, we will hunt you down, and we will prosecute you," Hawley said of anyone suspected of committing human trafficking in Missouri.