NewsMarch 19, 2022

Springfield men sentenced to probation in Capitol riot

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Three southwestern Missouri men have been sentenced to probation and fines after pleading guilty last year to federal misdemeanors for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Zachary Martin, 46, received three years' probation, while his two brothers -- Michael Quick, 44, and Stephen Quick, 49 -- each received two years' probation, the Kansas City Star reported. All three are from Springfield, and each pleaded guilty in December to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building

In addition to paying $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, all three must also must pay a $1,000 fine and perform 60 hours of community service. Each could have gotten to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Court documents say the FBI became aware of Martin's involvement after learning he live-streamed a video of himself on Facebook from inside the Capitol building. The Quick brothers told the FBI they had attended the pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rally and later entered the Capitol building.

All three bothers addressed the court at sentencing, with Martin and Stephen Quick both saying there were ashamed that they had entered the building. Michael Quick said he and his brothers have "experienced a great deal of remorse."

State News
