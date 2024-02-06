Springfield hospitals nearing capacity due to coronavirus surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Hospitals in Missouri's third-largest city are approaching capacity due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Officials at Springfield's two major hospital systems, CoxHealth and Mercy, told the City Council on Tuesday they were running out of staff and capacity, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Cox Medical Center South was housing a record 82 patients Monday, including around 35 in the hospital's special unit for COVID-19, CEO Steve Edwards said Wednesday, noting more patients are dying from the virus.

"We've had more deaths in the past month than we've had the whole year," Edwards said.

Brent Hubbard, the chief operating officer at Mercy Springfield, said positivity rates were rising, indicating more people were becoming infected.

"We're seeing the surge right now," Hubbard said. "We're seeing a record number of COVID-positive patients being hospitalized, and that's not just overwhelming our (emergency rooms), it's overwhelming our inpatient staff and is a growing concern for us."

As of Monday, 89 Mercy caregivers were in quarantine, Hubbard said. Meanwhile, CoxHealth has been bringing in workers from out of town to help out in Springfield.

"Our staff is tired. They're working hard," Edwards said. He told the council that if the volume of sick people continues to increase, it is "conceivable" the hospital won't have enough staffing and will be forced to stop accepting referrals.