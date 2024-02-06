Springfield company launches attack ads against state Rep. Kathy Swan

Editor's Note: This story has been updated.

A not-for-profit corporation based in Springfield, Missouri, is funding digital attack ads against state Rep. Kathy Swan, accusing her of opposing “Trump’s agenda” and being “just like (former U.S. Sen.) Claire McCaskill.”

The ads state Swan “doesn’t know the needs of the Bootheel.”

Swan told the Southeast Missourian on Friday the accusations are false.

“It is frustrating,” she said of the attack ads that have been posted online.

Kathy Swan

The ads list the Show Me Success Missouri corporation as paying for the political attack.

Show Me Success Missouri was established Feb. 28, according to incorporation documents filed with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. George Husted of Springfield is listed as the incorporator.

The online ad, viewed by the Southeast Missourian, accuses Swan of voting against Missouri House Bill 851, a measure that would allow the state’s pharmacy board to set up a pilot program regarding technology assisted dispensing of medication.

But Swan said she saw a digital ad that took her to task for voting in a House committee against House Bill 581, a measure that allows for expansion of charter schools in Missouri.

Swan said the pharmacy bill has not come up for a vote in the House. She said she believes the ad campaign is an effort to get her to back the charter schools legislation.

Holly Rehder

Swan said she doesn’t know the group that took out the ads against her.

The Cape Girardeau lawmaker and fellow Republican House member Holly Rehder of Scott County announced in February they will compete for a state Senate seat next year.

The two lawmakers are seeking to replace state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, for the 27th District Senate seat. The district encompasses six counties: Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Madison and Wayne.

Wallingford is term limited and so are the two House members. Under state law, lawmakers are limited to serving eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate.