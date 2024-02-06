All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 9, 2017

Springfield closer to prescription-drug monitoring program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield is moving closer to starting a local prescription-drug monitoring program. The Springfield News- Leader reported a city council committee decided Tuesday to let the full council vote on a bill that would create the program. The ordinance would add the city to a group of more than two dozen jurisdictions in Missouri that have decided to take control without the help of the state...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield is moving closer to starting a local prescription-drug monitoring program.

The Springfield News- Leader reported a city council committee decided Tuesday to let the full council vote on a bill that would create the program. The ordinance would add the city to a group of more than two dozen jurisdictions in Missouri that have decided to take control without the help of the state.

Missouri is the only place in the country without statewide prescription-drug tracking.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Clay Goddard is the assistant director of health at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Goddard said the program is meant to prevent people intending to abuse prescription medication from "doctor shopping."

He said the ordinance would help "reduce opioid misuse, save lives and reduce crime."

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yard...
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy