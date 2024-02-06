Springfield chief: Man fired gun before officers shot him

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police chief Paul Williams said a man who was fatally shot by Springfield officers fired his gun before being shot.
Williams said James Lewis did not fire at officers early Sunday during a confrontation at Silver Springs Park.
The Springfield News Leader reported officers first tried stopping Lewis with a Taser and beanbags. Williams said eventually Lewis aimed his gun at officers, who shot him.
Three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is routine after fatal shootings.
Lewis’ family members said he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. Williams said police had more than 60 contacts with Lewis before Sunday’s shooting, and “some type of mental issue was a factor” in many of those calls.
