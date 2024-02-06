The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau has paid out more than $517,000 to victims of clergy sexual abuse and another $189,337 in legal fees since 1986, the diocese's bishop disclosed in a letter posted on the diocese website and emailed to Catholics in southern Missouri.

The diocese emailed a copy of the letter to the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday.

Bishop Edward Rice wrote the diocese paid $355,000 out of unrestricted cash reserves to settle eight claims. Another three claims were paid by the diocese's insurer, Catholic Mutual Relief Society, at a cost of $92,500, according to Rice.

The diocese also spent more than $70,000 to assist abuse victims. The money was spent on prescriptions, counseling and "future funeral expenses," Rice wrote.

The legal fees were incurred in the handling of the claims and the recent review of diocese personnel files, the bishop wrote.

"Absolutely no funds have come from any parishes or the Diocesan Development Fund or the Capital Endowment Campaign," he wrote.

All accounting ledgers for "activity" before 1986 were lost in a 1989 flood, Rice wrote.

The diocese launched an inquiry in August into the personnel records of all its clerical and lay staff dating back more than five decades in the wake of reported sexual abuse by priests in Pennsylvania.

Leslie Eidson, director of communications for the diocese, said at the time the review would look at not only "criminal type" allegations but also ministerial misconduct.

In the latest letter to the "faithful," Rice wrote a "thorough and comprehensive review of the files of all active and deceased diocesan clergy has taken place."

The more-than-six-months inquiry included "a literal review of each and every note, letter and document that was available in each man's file," he added.

"Often times, these allegations and reports of concerns are made with one person's statement after the accused has died and is unable to participate in the investigation," Rice wrote.

The diocese has listed on its website the names of 16 diocesan priests against whom accusations of the abuse of a minor were "deemed to have a semblance of truth."