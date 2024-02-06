Springfield baby born without skull turns 1 year old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield baby born without a skull or facial bones has turned 1 year old this month, far outliving what doctors predicted for a child born with the extremely rare malformation.

Jessica and Tom Masterson were told by doctors their baby likely wouldn't survive the pregnancy, but despite all odds, their son Owen was born Sept. 13, 2017. Owen Masterson is among the few cases where a child has survived more than a few hours with alcalvaria, a condition that has led to Owen having no skull above his eyebrow and ears to protect his brain, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Jessica Masterson was 27 weeks pregnant when doctors diagnosed her child with alcalvaria. Doctors told the couple terminating the pregnancy under these circumstances was an option. But the Mastersons declined, instead opting for hope and prayer their child would survive.

"We've been chosen to have him," Tom Masterson said. "So we are going to do everything we can to love him as long as we get to have him."

The Mastersons met with a care team of various medical professionals at Mercy Hospital in Springfield to prepare for whatever may happen to their son. The couple was prepared for the worst outcome when Jessica Masterson went into labor.

Owen was born about two hours after the Mastersons arrived at the hospital.