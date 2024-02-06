All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 30, 2018

Springfield baby born without skull turns 1 year old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield baby born without a skull or facial bones has turned 1 year old this month, far outliving what doctors predicted for a child born with the extremely rare malformation. Jessica and Tom Masterson were told by doctors their baby likely wouldn't survive the pregnancy, but despite all odds, their son Owen was born Sept. ...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield baby born without a skull or facial bones has turned 1 year old this month, far outliving what doctors predicted for a child born with the extremely rare malformation.

Jessica and Tom Masterson were told by doctors their baby likely wouldn't survive the pregnancy, but despite all odds, their son Owen was born Sept. 13, 2017. Owen Masterson is among the few cases where a child has survived more than a few hours with alcalvaria, a condition that has led to Owen having no skull above his eyebrow and ears to protect his brain, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Jessica Masterson was 27 weeks pregnant when doctors diagnosed her child with alcalvaria. Doctors told the couple terminating the pregnancy under these circumstances was an option. But the Mastersons declined, instead opting for hope and prayer their child would survive.

"We've been chosen to have him," Tom Masterson said. "So we are going to do everything we can to love him as long as we get to have him."

The Mastersons met with a care team of various medical professionals at Mercy Hospital in Springfield to prepare for whatever may happen to their son. The couple was prepared for the worst outcome when Jessica Masterson went into labor.

Owen was born about two hours after the Mastersons arrived at the hospital.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"He was crying," Jessica Masterson said. "We were very, very excited to hear that."

The couple prepared to spend just minutes with Owen, holding him and telling him goodbye, but hours passed and then Owen survived through the first night.

The Mastersons later brought Owen home, and cared for him with the help of hospice nurses.

Today, Owen has no mobility. He undergoes occupational and physical therapy, in addition to seeing a nutritionist, a speech therapist, an orthoptist and a pediatric neurologist.

Owen has passed a hearing test and the family believes he can see up close. Owen's parents said he smiles, laughs and often mimics familiar voices.

"It's definitely challenging, but I wouldn't change him," Jessica Masterson said. "I love him the way he is."

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy