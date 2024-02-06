All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 26, 2017

Springfield approves prescription-drug monitoring program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has joined a prescription-drug monitoring program that is being pieced together across the state to fight opioid addiction. The Springfield News- Leader reported the city took the action Monday, even after Gov. Eric Greitens created a statewide program last week through an executive order. Missouri had been the only state without a monitoring program...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has joined a prescription-drug monitoring program that is being pieced together across the state to fight opioid addiction.

The Springfield News-

Leader reported the city took the action Monday, even after Gov. Eric Greitens created a statewide program last week through an executive order. Missouri had been the only state without a monitoring program.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Several Springfield council members praised the governor’s action, while noting Springfield’s program would go further.

Greitens’ program focuses on analyzing prescription data to target what he describes as “pill mills.” The program Springfield is joining gives doctors a chance to look at what patients have been prescribed before writing new prescriptions. More than two dozen counties and jurisdictions are participating.

Also considering joining the program is Greene County, where Springfield is located.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy