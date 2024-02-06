Springfield approves prescription-drug monitoring program

Several Springfield council members praised the governor’s action, while noting Springfield’s program would go further.

Greitens’ program focuses on analyzing prescription data to target what he describes as “pill mills.” The program Springfield is joining gives doctors a chance to look at what patients have been prescribed before writing new prescriptions. More than two dozen counties and jurisdictions are participating.

Also considering joining the program is Greene County, where Springfield is located.

