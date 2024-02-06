With varied dance styles and guest artists, this year’s Southeast Missouri State University’s Spring Into Dance will stand apart from the rest, according to Hilary Peterson, associate professor and coordinator of dance.

Peterson said live music by the Southeast Wind Symphony will give the show a twist that hasn’t been experienced since 2011.

“The dancers get to perform to live music, which doesn’t happen very often,” she said.

The departments, after much discussion, decided to collaborate again after eight years, Peterson.

“It’s time,” she said of the partnership.

The four-day event also serves as the 100th birthday celebration of Leonard Bernstein, composer of some of the presented pieces, Peterson said.

The performance also will feature dancers from The Ruth Page School of Dance in Chicago.

Two soloists from the school performed at Spring Into Dance last year, she said, and this year there will be a group of nine dancers from the school. The guest dancers will present the show’s two larger works.

The school’s Ruth Page Civic Ballet is a pre-professional ballet company that strives to “bridge the gap” between high school dancers and dancers who work with professional ballet companies, Peterson explained.

The work of internationally recognized choreographer Autumn Eckman — who has 20 years experience as a professional dancer — also will be featured during the concert, Peterson said.

Peterson said Eckman’s piece “You Go I Go” was created specifically for the dancers at Southeast. Southeast freshmen and dance majors Bailey Bremer and J’Nae Howard will collaborate to perform the piece.