Spring fever: Farmers market season is here

Farmers markets are sprouting in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, offering everything from homegrown and organic foods, to treats and household supplies.
Marilyn Peters with Cape Girardeau Farmers Market said the market's opening day was Thursday -- quite a bit early when compared to the Jackson Farmers Market and Cape Riverfront Market schedule.
Located in the parking lot of West Park Mall at the Macy's wing in Cape Girardeau, it will be open from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday through November, Peters said.
This marks 34 years for the market, she said, adding she has been with the market the entire time, but in different roles.
Out of the 28 vendors, the market includes several merchants with greenhouses, flower growers and those that bake, she said, and they are all ready to go each year by mid-April.
A few of the vendors have changed from the last year, Peters said, with newcomers this year offering mushrooms. But all vendors, she said, are within a 75-mile radius of Cape Girardeau.
Items offered are all agriculture-related, she said, including the beef, pork, chicken and bison options.
But, people mainly come for Grandma's Old Fashioned Donuts, Peters said.
Old Town Cape event coordinator Emily Vines said this marks eight years for the Cape Riverfront Market, set to open 8 a.m. May 4 at 35 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
She said when factoring in the fluctuating list of nearly 45 vendors -- with eight vendors on a waiting list -- the market "probably could start in April," but it's always been the first Saturday in May.
"It's a good starting point; it's easy to remember," Vines said. "I think opening day is going to be incredibly busy."
Vines said she believes many people think the market "dies off" in September and October, but that wasn't the case last year.
She said it was like Cape Girardeau "got excited for fall season."
"There was just a lot of momentum behind the market for the full six months," Vines said, "and that was really nice to see."
At least three vendors have participated since the inception, she said, and all three are produce vendors.
She said new vendors this year include True Blends, which focuses on all-natural drinks prepared on-site; Sungrass will offer all-natural household cleaning sprays; Altenburg-based maple syrup vendor Ghiring Farms; and a microgreen vendor.
Microgreens are a highly nutritious vegetable green, harvested only when its leaves have developed, dissimilar from sprouts and shoots.
"A few of our produce vendors have sold microgreens every once in a while," Vines said, "but we've never just had a vendor selling microgreens only. ... I think people are going to get real excited about the option, especially those who enjoy fresh salad and smoothies."
And, Vines added, "The German Cook" (Christian Voight) will return this year with his popular selection of bratwurst, burgers, steaks and potato salad.
New to the market management scene this year but not new to Jackson Farmers Market is Stacey Roth. She said the market kicks off its opening day with about 15 vendors at 12:30 p.m. May 7 at St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway Train Station.
"Nancy (Gillard) moved away, and we just decided we would take [the market] over for everybody," she said, adding her vednor is Glass Gardens by Stacey, which sells succulents.
Roth said this year's market will offer produce, baked goods, honey, jams and jellies, succulents, potted plants, soaps, essential oils, lavender products, breads and homemade tumblers; food prepared on the spot from The German Cook; and a new barbecue vendor preparing smoked meat and sandwiches.
Though the location is the same, she said, "We're moving closer to the highway."
"We were set up kind of back toward the train station, and now we're going to move where you can see us a little bit better; moving forward and less hidden," Roth said.
