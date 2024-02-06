Spring fever: Farmers market season is here

Farmers markets are sprouting in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, offering everything from homegrown and organic foods, to treats and household supplies.

Cape Girardeau Farmers Market

Marilyn Peters with Cape Girardeau Farmers Market said the market's opening day was Thursday -- quite a bit early when compared to the Jackson Farmers Market and Cape Riverfront Market schedule.

Located in the parking lot of West Park Mall at the Macy's wing in Cape Girardeau, it will be open from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday through November, Peters said.

This marks 34 years for the market, she said, adding she has been with the market the entire time, but in different roles.

Out of the 28 vendors, the market includes several merchants with greenhouses, flower growers and those that bake, she said, and they are all ready to go each year by mid-April.

A few of the vendors have changed from the last year, Peters said, with newcomers this year offering mushrooms. But all vendors, she said, are within a 75-mile radius of Cape Girardeau.

Items offered are all agriculture-related, she said, including the beef, pork, chicken and bison options.

But, people mainly come for Grandma's Old Fashioned Donuts, Peters said.

Cape Riverfront Market

Old Town Cape event coordinator Emily Vines said this marks eight years for the Cape Riverfront Market, set to open 8 a.m. May 4 at 35 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

She said when factoring in the fluctuating list of nearly 45 vendors -- with eight vendors on a waiting list -- the market "probably could start in April," but it's always been the first Saturday in May.

"It's a good starting point; it's easy to remember," Vines said. "I think opening day is going to be incredibly busy."

Vines said she believes many people think the market "dies off" in September and October, but that wasn't the case last year.