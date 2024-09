News June 1, 2023

Spring Fair to be held at West Park Mall

The Cape Girardeau Spring Fair is here. From Thursday, June 1, to Sunday, June 4, area residents will be able to enjoy fair rides and food close to home. The spring fair will be outside West Park Mall, 3049 William St. Crescent City Amusements will be set up and have wristbands available for purchase for the rides...