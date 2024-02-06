Spring brings 'Singin'' at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Regional High School students will perform "Singin' in the Rain" as their spring musical.

The play, to be produced April 8 through 11, is "filled with romance and nostalgia, a delightful treat for all ages that features some of the best-loved comedy routines, show stopping dance numbers, and love songs ever written, including 'Good Mornin',' 'Make 'em Laugh,' 'Broadway Melody,' and, of course, 'Singin' In the Rain,'" according to a news release from the school.

The school's production is directed by Cynthia King, with assistant director Kaylin Zoellner. It also includes vocal direction by Ellen Seyer, choreography by Deana Pecord, music conducted by Jim Hindman and scenic production assistance by Dennis C. Seyer.