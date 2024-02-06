Spring brings 'Singin'' at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Regional High School students will perform "Singin' in the Rain" as their spring musical.
The play, to be produced April 8 through 11, is "filled with romance and nostalgia, a delightful treat for all ages that features some of the best-loved comedy routines, show stopping dance numbers, and love songs ever written, including 'Good Mornin',' 'Make 'em Laugh,' 'Broadway Melody,' and, of course, 'Singin' In the Rain,'" according to a news release from the school.
The school's production is directed by Cynthia King, with assistant director Kaylin Zoellner. It also includes vocal direction by Ellen Seyer, choreography by Deana Pecord, music conducted by Jim Hindman and scenic production assistance by Dennis C. Seyer.
The musical continues the legacy of plays at Notre Dame that began when the school was founded in 1925 as St. Mary's High School, according to previous reporting.
In-person tickets will be $10 and may be purchased online at www.notredamehighschool.org/musical or by calling (573) 335-6772.
"Singin' in the Rain" may also be watched via livestream, with tickets costing $10, plus a $2.95 service fee, and are available for each performance.
