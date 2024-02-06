Sprigg Street Improvement Project underway

A street renovation project funded by a voter-approved tax has started in Cape Girardeau.
The Sprigg Street Improvement Project from William Street to Broadway is underway with Lappe Cement Finishing at the helm of the improvement, according to municipal officials. The Friedheim, Missouri-based company will be adding a new curb, sidewalk and pavement to the stretch of Sprigg Street.
The project is one of many under the city's Transportation Trust Fund. The fund is a 0.5% transportation sales tax passed by Cape Girardeau voters. The system is "pay-as-you-go" to avoid the city having to take out loans to complete improvements. The fund was first passed in 1995 and there have been six iterations -- one every five years -- with the latest version coming in 2020.
The improvement to Sprigg Street is part of TTF-5 and had an initial estimated budget of $1.7 million. The renovations are expected to be finished by November.
West End Boulevard reconstruction is also set to begin in a matter of weeks. The $4.6-million project will widen the street, as well as improve stormwater drainage and other components. Fronaberger Concreters, the company that won the bid for the project, is expected to complete renovations by the end of the year.
College Street renovations, which will include gutter and sidewalk improvements, have also started with Nip Kelley Equipment Company completing the project.
