SportsPlex opens to ties, tennis shoes and rave reviews

About 150 people turned out for a fundraiser Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex in tennis shoes, ties and other attire. But the big draw wasn't what people were wearing.

The big draw was the SportsPlex itself, which drew rave reviews.

Those in attendance at the "Ties & Tennies" event marveled at the space.

"It is huge," Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger said.

SportsPlex supervisor Heather Davis said the $12 million, 121,000-square-foot facility is the largest indoor sports facility between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

Al Spradling shoots the ball during a three-point challenge Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex Ties & Tennies after-hours social. awhitaker@semissourian.com

"It is a lot bigger than most people realize," she said.

The SportsPlex houses two regulation, indoor turf soccer fields that also can be used as football fields and 57,000 square feet of basketball/volleyball courts.

The facility has six basketball courts that can be converted into as many as a dozen volleyball courts.

It also has four batting cages that can be lowered onto the artificial-turf fields.

"We have pitching machines," Davis said.

Each of the fields and courts has its own electronic scoreboard, and the entire facility has a first-rate audio system, she said.

"We have tip-and-roll bleachers," Davis said, explaining the bleachers can be rolled out of the way when not needed.

The facility has a large meeting room with a portable wall that can divide it into two meeting spaces when needed, Davis said.

The facility also has a large lounge area and a well-equipped SportsPlex Grille concession area with a restaurant-grade kitchen.

"We can serve almost anything," Davis said.

Rediger said, "This is a great facility for our city." He added, "This is going to get booked up real quick."

Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson called the facility "first-class" as he mingled with other guests.

Cape Girardeau resident Danny Essner said, "It is pretty impressive."

Jeff Glenn, president of the Cape Girardeau School Board, said, "You don't realize how big this is until you get inside."

Glenn said the community will draw plenty of sports tournaments, which benefits the local economy.