SportsPlex opens to ties, tennis shoes and rave reviews

About 150 people turned out for a fundraiser Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex in tennis shoes, ties and other attire. But the big draw wasn't what people were wearing.
The big draw was the SportsPlex itself, which drew rave reviews.
Those in attendance at the "Ties & Tennies" event marveled at the space.
"It is huge," Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger said.
SportsPlex supervisor Heather Davis said the $12 million, 121,000-square-foot facility is the largest indoor sports facility between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.
"It is a lot bigger than most people realize," she said.
The SportsPlex houses two regulation, indoor turf soccer fields that also can be used as football fields and 57,000 square feet of basketball/volleyball courts.
The facility has six basketball courts that can be converted into as many as a dozen volleyball courts.
It also has four batting cages that can be lowered onto the artificial-turf fields.
"We have pitching machines," Davis said.
Each of the fields and courts has its own electronic scoreboard, and the entire facility has a first-rate audio system, she said.
"We have tip-and-roll bleachers," Davis said, explaining the bleachers can be rolled out of the way when not needed.
The facility has a large meeting room with a portable wall that can divide it into two meeting spaces when needed, Davis said.
The facility also has a large lounge area and a well-equipped SportsPlex Grille concession area with a restaurant-grade kitchen.
"We can serve almost anything," Davis said.
Rediger said, "This is a great facility for our city." He added, "This is going to get booked up real quick."
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson called the facility "first-class" as he mingled with other guests.
Cape Girardeau resident Danny Essner said, "It is pretty impressive."
Jeff Glenn, president of the Cape Girardeau School Board, said, "You don't realize how big this is until you get inside."
Glenn said the community will draw plenty of sports tournaments, which benefits the local economy.
It is going to bring so much revenue to this town," resident Callie Welker said.
Cape Girardeau businessman Bob Neff said it will be a big draw, particularly drawing tournaments during winter months and helping to fill up motel rooms.
Former Mayor Jay Knudtson, who sported red tennis shoes and a red bow tie for the occasion, called the SportsPlex "fabulous."
One of the more colorful dressers was Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox, who showed up in shirt, tie, polka-dot shorts and tennis shoes.
The event raised money for youth sports and recreation scholarships.
The general public will get a chance to see the facility during an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The facility will host basketball and volleyball games all day. Soccer, softball/baseball and performance training exhibitions will be held, too.
A basketball-dunk showcase will be held at 1:30 p.m.
Free, public open play will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Davis said.
The SportsPlex will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Davis said the facility's venues will be open to the general public when tournaments are not being held.
As with other city recreation facilities, users will be registered at the front desk and given identification cards.
A single-use pass will cost $4; a $30 discount pass will allow the bearer to use the SportsPlex 10 times.
In addition to basketball, volleyball and soccer tournaments, some city recreational-league games will be held at the SportsPlex, Davis said.
The SportsPlex also will be available for birthday parties, Davis said.
For $130, someone throwing a birthday party can rent a meeting room and one court or half a soccer field.
"We are expecting to have a lot of birthday parties," she said.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner summed it up: "This is awesome."
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Pertinent address:
Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
