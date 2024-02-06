SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau could be utilized for stranded motorists

Since 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports on its website MSHP has responded to 1,140 calls of stranded motorists statewide.
The City of Cape Girardeau, mindful of the difficult travel conditions because of the current winter storm, said Thursday it can open its SportsPlex facility, nearby Exit 99 on Interstate 55, to assist the stranded in the area, if needed.
"When open for regular business hours, all of our public facilities can be used as warming centers and in the event of a mass care incident -- such as widespread and long-term power outages, we would work with our partners to open a shelter at a community center," said Nicolette Brennan, public information manager for the City of Cape Girardeau.
Brennan recommended a website giving tips on protection from winter weather and staying safe: www.ready.gov/winter-weather.
