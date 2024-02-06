SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau could be utilized for stranded motorists

Since 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports on its website MSHP has responded to 1,140 calls of stranded motorists statewide.

The City of Cape Girardeau, mindful of the difficult travel conditions because of the current winter storm, said Thursday it can open its SportsPlex facility, nearby Exit 99 on Interstate 55, to assist the stranded in the area, if needed.