Ladbrokes, the London gambling house where bets can be placed on anything from badminton matches to whether Ron DeSantis will be elected vice president in 2024, isn't offering odds on Missouri adopting sports betting.

But the top Republican and Democrat in the state Senate agreed last week that the chances are slim with only five weeks remaining in this year's session. That pessimistic assessment was made the morning after the chamber spent eight hours arguing about how and whether to expand gambling in the state.

As in each year since state-regulated sports wagering became legal nationally, the Senate is fractured between those who want sports wagering, those convinced gambling shouldn't be expanded without also legalizing video lottery machines and those who think both proposals are a bad idea.

When the Senate voted on an amendment to sports wagering legislation last week that would have allowed video lottery terminals at truck stops, veterans and fraternal halls, the vote on both sides was bipartisan -- three Democrats and eight Republicans in favor while 13 Republicans and eight Democrats were opposed.

The underlying bill was laid aside soon after.

"The path is increasingly dim," Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said Thursday. "But I will also say that I think getting to a vote on the (video lottery terminal) stuff was always a problem in the past. So the ball moved forward a little bit on that. Is it enough? I don't believe it is."

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said odds are "not good, unfortunately" for sports wagering. He assigned the House-passed measure to the Senate Appropriations Committee and said he anticipates a hearing will take place before lengthy sessions on the House-passed budget.

"My assumption based on previous actions in that committee is that (video lottery terminals) won't be a part of it when it comes out, so I'd say the House bill gets to the Senate floor," Rowden said. "What happens there, I have no idea."

Because the Senate took no vote on the overall bill as it stood when debate ended, it isn't viewed as a chamber position that could be overlaid on the House version so negotiations could begin over the differences.

And even the vote on video lottery terminals shouldn't be taken as a final verdict, said Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg.

Hoskins filed a bill allowing both sports wagering and video lottery terminals and has been adamant throughout the session the two should move together.

The video lottery amendment defeated in the Senate was a limited plan that allowed only three games at each location. It excluded bars and did not address regulation of thousands of machines currently in place in convenience stores and other locations that pay cash prizes to players.

The Senate is splintered into small groups on gambling issues, Hoskins said.

"I am trying to thread the needle," he said. "Some want a sportsbook-only bill. Some want a video lottery-only bill. Some don't want any expansion of gambling at all. And some want to work on unregulated VLTs. My colleagues are all over the place."

In the House, the sports wagering bill passed 118-35, with 32 of the opposition votes coming from Republicans.