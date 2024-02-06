Sports radio station offline due to flooded transmitter building

"It could possibly be cleaned and be workable again, but we just really don't know at this point," Renick said and explained the station's tower, about 100 feet from the transmitter building, is also inoperable. "Even if we had a transmitter that could send the signal to the tower, we still wouldn't be on, because the tower itself has been compromised by higher water as well. The connections are underwater right now."

Floodwaters forced the Illinois Department of Transportation to close Route 146 on Friday night, preventing station staff from reaching the transmitter building until floodwaters recede and the highway reopens.

"We've heard it will be two weeks before the water gets down to a point that we can get back in there," Renick said. "It's on Mother Nature's timetable."

In the meantime, KGIR programming can still be heard online.

"All of our stations, including the SEMO ESPN station, have livestreaming on their websites," Renick noted and said broadcasts of the Cape Girardeau Catfish baseball games can also be heard on 960 KZIM until KGIR is back on the air.

KZIM's transmitter and towers are also near East Cape Girardeau, "but it's a two-story building and the transmitter is on the second floor," Renick said. "We have some feed lines that send signal out to the towers from the (KZIM) transmitter and have experienced some intermittent problems with them because of the water, but so far, so good."

The "best-case scenario," Renick said, is the KGIR transmitter can be repaired, reinstalled and back online in a couple of weeks. If it cannot be repaired, a new transmitter may need to be ordered, which will keep the station off the air longer.