Sports betting gets House OK though region's lawmaker balks

GOP state House Rep. Herman Morse, whose District 151 takes in southwestern Cape Girardeau County, voted with the minority Wednesday, March 22, on an approved bill sponsored by Warrensburg Republican Dan Houx legalizing sports betting in the Show Me State.

The measure, House Bill 556, easily passed the General Assembly's lower chamber by a 118-35 vote with all other area representatives, save Morse, voting "yes."

An identical bill from Houx passed the House 115-33 one year ago when Morse also was alone among area lawmakers in opposition.

Morse previously spent 27 years working in the Dexter School District.

According to www.house.mo.gov, Morse is listed as a minister affiliated with Essex, Missouri's Church of Christ.

"I'm just not sure sports gambling is the way to go," Morse said.

"I think sports ought to be to have fun and not necessarily to make wagers on. This is a pretty cut-and-dried issue for me. When I came to the state capital six years ago I was told to vote my conscience, vote your constituents and then vote with the party, in that order. I grant you, in the ultimate scheme of things, my vote didn't matter, but it mattered to me."

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City's District 27 on Thursday, March 23, told the Southeast Missourian she is declining comment on Houx's most recent bill until debate is heard in the Senate.

Affirmative votes

The following area Republicans voted "yes" Wednesday, March 22, on Houx's bill.