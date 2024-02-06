All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 24, 2023

Sports betting gets House OK though region's lawmaker balks

GOP state House Rep. Herman Morse, whose District 151 takes in southwestern Cape Girardeau County, voted with the minority Wednesday, March 22, on an approved bill sponsored by Warrensburg Republican Dan Houx legalizing sports betting in the Show Me State...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Herman E. Morse
Herman E. Morse

GOP state House Rep. Herman Morse, whose District 151 takes in southwestern Cape Girardeau County, voted with the minority Wednesday, March 22, on an approved bill sponsored by Warrensburg Republican Dan Houx legalizing sports betting in the Show Me State.

The measure, House Bill 556, easily passed the General Assembly's lower chamber by a 118-35 vote with all other area representatives, save Morse, voting "yes."

An identical bill from Houx passed the House 115-33 one year ago when Morse also was alone among area lawmakers in opposition.

Morse previously spent 27 years working in the Dexter School District.

According to www.house.mo.gov, Morse is listed as a minister affiliated with Essex, Missouri's Church of Christ.

Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder

"I'm just not sure sports gambling is the way to go," Morse said.

"I think sports ought to be to have fun and not necessarily to make wagers on. This is a pretty cut-and-dried issue for me. When I came to the state capital six years ago I was told to vote my conscience, vote your constituents and then vote with the party, in that order. I grant you, in the ultimate scheme of things, my vote didn't matter, but it mattered to me."

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City's District 27 on Thursday, March 23, told the Southeast Missourian she is declining comment on Houx's most recent bill until debate is heard in the Senate.

Affirmative votes

The following area Republicans voted "yes" Wednesday, March 22, on Houx's bill.

  • Jamie Burger, District 148, Benton.
  • John Voss, District 147, Cape Girardeau.
  • Barry Hovis, District 146, Whitewater.
  • Rick Francis, District 145, Perryville.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Particulars

According to a summary by Yahoo sports, Houx's bill -- if OK'd by the state Senate and signed by Gov. Mike Parson -- would impose a 10% tax on net winnings from bets, similar to rates put in place by neighboring states.

The rate range from contiguous states to Missouri runs from 6% and 15%.

"We are missing out on taxpayer dollars here," Houx said last month.

Pro and con

Twenty individuals submitted testimony on the bill this session, mostly in support.

James Janes, whose written comment to the House did not list a hometown, told the Emerging Issues Committee he agreed with Houx's remarks on competition.

"I can drive into nearly all of our border states and immediately place bets on the phone," citing Kansas as a prime example of easy access to online sports wagering.

By contrast, Timothy Faber of Laurie, Missouri, speaking for Missouri Baptist Convention, warned the same panel about long-term consequences of such gaming.

"This bill does not indicate any type of loss limits for those placing bets," he said.

"One person may bet an excessive amount and jeopardize the well-being of others in the household."

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn the current regular session Friday, May 12.

Any legislation not fully approved by both houses of the legislature by adjournment will expire.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy