SPOKANE, Mo. -- Spokane School District has adopted a four-day week starting this fall to boost staff recruitment and retention. The rural district can't offer the same salaries as larger neighboring districts due to size and lack of resources, according to the Springfield News-Leader report.

State lawmakers permitted this option for districts facing tough choices during an economic downturn in 2010, when state funding was limited.

Since then, 61 districts have transitioned to the four-day week. A record 28 districts, including Spokane, made the change this year.