BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Not many Missourians know the U.S. military's daily newspaper, Stars and Stripes, was founded here Nov. 9, 1861. Union soldiers occupying the town commandeered the printing press of the Bloomfield Herald and issued a four-page newspaper with that title.

The newspaper proved to be a morale booster for troops away from their families, and other issues were printed during the war in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and Jacksonport, Arkansas.

Native Missourian John J. Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Force in World War I, knew of the Civil War publication and revived it to boost troop morale. Seventy-one weekly issues were published from Paris.

Then, in World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower became the biggest supporter of Stars and Stripes. Like Pershing, he saw it as a morale booster for the troops. After the Allies won the war, Stripes continued to publish in Europe to serve the occupying forces there, and a new edition was started in the Pacific for the same reason.

Today, it is a tabloid with an average of 32 pages daily. Four print editions serve Europe, the Middle East, Japan and South Korea. There also are seven digital editions, but the printed newspaper remains hugely popular with troops, particularly in war zones where internet access and cellphone service are either non-existent or often interrupted.