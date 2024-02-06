Nearly 500 people gathered to honor military veterans and the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, at the inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum, which is devoted to preserving the history of the Stars and Stripes military newspaper.
Gov. Mike Parson -- who served six years in the U.S. Army -- spoke about "fundamental values," his time as governor and the importance of respecting the American Flag. Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer delivered his speech centered on the significance of freedom of speech.
Southeast Missouri, Parson said, supports veterans and military service. The governor said one of the things that occurred to him while he was in the military was the importance of picking up a copy of Stars and Stripes.
"Can you imagine how many soldiers and military personnel that paper has touched from generation to generation to generation?" he asked.
Referencing recent political stirrings surrounding kneeling during the national anthem, Parson said for the people who disrespect the American Flag and the Pledge of Allegiance, "this governor will never take a kneel to anyone that disrespects this country."
Lederer said content published within Stars and Stripes is unique and oftentimes delivers "uncomfortable stories" that must be expressed.
"It's told through the voice of our military personnel around the world who are serving and sacrificing with their lives," he said.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto, Southeast Missourian publisher and co-president of Rust Communications Jon K. Rust, Southeast Missourian managing editor Rick Fahr, Air Force Maj. Gen. Cassie Strom, Air Force Col. Jack Jackson and veteran David Cantrell also spoke on their service, experience and commitment to the military and journalism.
Volunteers, educators, students, journalists and those who are serving or who have served in the military were also collectively recognized. According to previous reporting, the museum operates on a limited budget and does not receive state or federal money.
Stars and Stripes provides independent news and information to the U.S. military community, including active-duty service members, DoD civilians, veterans, contractors and their families according to its website.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.