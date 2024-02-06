Nearly 500 people gathered to honor military veterans and the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, at the inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum, which is devoted to preserving the history of the Stars and Stripes military newspaper.

Gov. Mike Parson -- who served six years in the U.S. Army -- spoke about "fundamental values," his time as governor and the importance of respecting the American Flag. Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer delivered his speech centered on the significance of freedom of speech.

Southeast Missouri, Parson said, supports veterans and military service. The governor said one of the things that occurred to him while he was in the military was the importance of picking up a copy of Stars and Stripes.

"Can you imagine how many soldiers and military personnel that paper has touched from generation to generation to generation?" he asked.