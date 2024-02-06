Spirit of America winner: James Blair Moran

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION

Sikeston Veterans Park Committee

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

James Blair Moran grew up in Charleston, Missouri. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1969 and volunteered for active duty in the U.S. Army that same year. He is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded the Medal of Heroism, where he served with the 25th Tropic Lightning Division, III Military Corp.

Moran joined the Henry Meldrum American Legion Post 114 in Sikeston in 1988 and was chaplain for more than 28 years. He has co-chaired the Post's Cotton Carnival Parade, one of the biggest parades in Missouri. His has been awarded Veteran of the Year, Sikeston's Citizen of the Year and Outstanding Community Service. He is also a member of the National Legislative Committee for the American Legion.