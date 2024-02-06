Spirit of America winner: James Blair Moran

Sikeston Veterans Park Committee
James Blair Moran grew up in Charleston, Missouri. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1969 and volunteered for active duty in the U.S. Army that same year. He is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded the Medal of Heroism, where he served with the 25th Tropic Lightning Division, III Military Corp.
Moran joined the Henry Meldrum American Legion Post 114 in Sikeston in 1988 and was chaplain for more than 28 years. He has co-chaired the Post's Cotton Carnival Parade, one of the biggest parades in Missouri. His has been awarded Veteran of the Year, Sikeston's Citizen of the Year and Outstanding Community Service. He is also a member of the National Legislative Committee for the American Legion.
In 2011 Moran was awarded the Distinguished Legionnaire of the Year by the Missouri American Legion. Former Lt. Governor Peter Kinder presented Moran with the Veterans Service Award from the State of Missouri in 2012.
Moran's current projects include serving on the Missouri Military Veterans Hall of Fame Committee, and fundraising for the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. He also is a board member for the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield.
Other service includes Sikeston Boys State Committee, Sikeston Veterans Park Committee and Board of the Community Sheltered Workshop in Sikeston.
For nearly 20 years Moran served as the executive director of the Missouri Delta Medical Center Foundation and saw the expansion/addition of the Sikeston Jaycee Dialysis Center, Bruce Medical Building and many projects.
