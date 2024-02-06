Country. Community. Countless at-risk youth and adults.
Michael Keller Harris Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, has served them all for decades.
That sense of service to others earned him the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. He will accept the award Tuesday, July 4, at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event at Arena Park. Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
A native of Sikeston, Harris graduated from Sikeston Senior High School in 1979. He went on to earn bachelor and master degrees from Southeast Missouri State University. For many years, he worked with various organizations to serve at-risk youth and adults in Southeast Missouri and elsewhere in the state, including for the state Department of Youth Services and Sikeston Public Schools.
He said working with young people resonated with him.
"I soon realized there are some things I can give back to youth and perhaps give them some direction. I tried to capitalize on that," he explained.
Elected to Sikeston City Council in 2001, Harris served for nine years, only the second Black person to be elected to the group at the time.
Other groups he has worked with include Habitat for Humanity, University Foundation of SEMO and Sikeston Ministerial Alliance. SEMO's Alumni Association honored him with its Distinguished Service Award.
In 1984, Harris joined the Missouri Army National Guard. He served with the Guard until 2007, achieving the rank of master sergeant. He served with communications and engineer units throughout Southeast Missouri during his career.
"I really enjoyed it. I made a lot of good friends, friends I will have for many, many more years to come," he said.
He deployed to Iraq in 2005, stationed near Balad. His service there earned him the Bronze Star, Iraqi Freedom Campaign Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Combat Action Badge.
In 2022, he was inducted in the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame.
Harris said his military service helped him grow as a leader.
"I could take some of those skills, the problem-solving things I've done, and apply those same concepts to the outside world," he said. "How to deal with people, the leadership structure, following the chain of command -- those things are just ingrained."
Today, Harris serves as pastor of Open Door Fellowship Outreach Ministries.
He said the ministry, which dates to 1999, holds the community together through food programs for area children throughout the year and food baskets for community members at various times. In the ministry's early days, it sponsored a soup kitchen for community members of all ages. With a focus on nutrition and healthy lifestyles, the ministry, Harris said, tries to serve not only spiritual needs but physical needs as well. Across the street from the ministry, a community garden provides fresh food for community members. Harris said gardening is tough work but the fruits of that labor are obvious.
Harris said he appreciates the honor of being named the newspaper's Spirit of America Award winner. The award comes with a $1,000 donation in Harris's name to the charitable organization of his choice.
"America, it's a lifestyle. I think that perhaps there are some things in my lifestyle that people have said, "That is exemplary, and that is the American way of life," he said.
Harris and his wife, the former Maude Bankhead, have four children.
