Country. Community. Countless at-risk youth and adults.

Michael Keller Harris Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, has served them all for decades.

That sense of service to others earned him the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. He will accept the award Tuesday, July 4, at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event at Arena Park. Festivities begin at 7 p.m.

Education, social work

A native of Sikeston, Harris graduated from Sikeston Senior High School in 1979. He went on to earn bachelor and master degrees from Southeast Missouri State University. For many years, he worked with various organizations to serve at-risk youth and adults in Southeast Missouri and elsewhere in the state, including for the state Department of Youth Services and Sikeston Public Schools.

He said working with young people resonated with him.

"I soon realized there are some things I can give back to youth and perhaps give them some direction. I tried to capitalize on that," he explained.

Elected to Sikeston City Council in 2001, Harris served for nine years, only the second Black person to be elected to the group at the time.

Other groups he has worked with include Habitat for Humanity, University Foundation of SEMO and Sikeston Ministerial Alliance. SEMO's Alumni Association honored him with its Distinguished Service Award.

Military service

In 1984, Harris joined the Missouri Army National Guard. He served with the Guard until 2007, achieving the rank of master sergeant. He served with communications and engineer units throughout Southeast Missouri during his career.