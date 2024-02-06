All sections
July 3, 2019

Spirit of America nominee: Marla Mills

Donnie Rodgers Marla Mills has dedicated the last 13 years to the successful revitalization of downtown Cape Girardeau. She has done what was considered impossible. She has brought back downtown to an era of vibrancy and relevancy. Cape Girardeau is so lucky to have her...

Spirit of America Award nominee Marla Mills
Spirit of America Award nominee Marla MillsTYLER GRAEF

Nominating person

Donnie Rodgers

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Marla Mills has dedicated the last 13 years to the successful revitalization of downtown Cape Girardeau.

She has done what was considered impossible. She has brought back downtown to an era of vibrancy and relevancy. Cape Girardeau is so lucky to have her.

One of the last projects that she has worked on with her organization is the renovations to Ivers Square and the recognition of both its past and future for this community.

She helped to focus attention back toward the riverfront and the roots of this community.

