Spirit of America nominee: Don Koehler

Red House Interpretive Center
Don Koehler's roots run deep in Cape Girardeau County.
He is of pioneer stock, went to schools in Cape, and raised a family here while also giving back to his community.
For the past 15 years, he has shared local history in a friendly, humorous and knowledgeable way as a longtime docent, board member and director of the Red House Interpretive Center.
He has set up the speaker's series program and fall festival where he introduced tomahawk throwing and blackpowder shooting. He has always tried to make history fun for all ages.
His lifelong work has been in the Missouri National Guard where he achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel with more than three decades of service and a long list of awards.
He coordinated operations during the Blizzard of '79 that paralyzed Cape and required many emergency rescues.
Don has been married for 62 years to Carol Golightly Koehler. Two of this three children followed him into the military.
As a member of St. Vincent De Paul Parish for over 50 years, Don has served on the Parish council and the nursing home outreach ministry. He served as an usher for over two decades and earned the nickname "Mr. Hush Puppy" at the Lenten fish fries.
In a Southeast Missourian story, Don said, "Our faith is part of our life -- you've either got it or you don't. We've got an inborn obligation to live that faith and pass it on. You lead by example."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.