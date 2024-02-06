Spirit of America nominee: Don Koehler

His lifelong work has been in the Missouri National Guard where he achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel with more than three decades of service and a long list of awards.

He coordinated operations during the Blizzard of '79 that paralyzed Cape and required many emergency rescues.

Don has been married for 62 years to Carol Golightly Koehler. Two of this three children followed him into the military.

As a member of St. Vincent De Paul Parish for over 50 years, Don has served on the Parish council and the nursing home outreach ministry. He served as an usher for over two decades and earned the nickname "Mr. Hush Puppy" at the Lenten fish fries.

In a Southeast Missourian story, Don said, "Our faith is part of our life -- you've either got it or you don't. We've got an inborn obligation to live that faith and pass it on. You lead by example."

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS