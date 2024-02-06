All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2017

Spirit of America nominee - Shirley Young

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cheryl Cook, John Guild Chapter, NSDAR NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS: Eisleben Lutheran Church, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Scott City Women's Club, Jaycees Wife's Club, Cape Choraliers, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, Historic Niswonger Church Organization, Hueguenot Society, Bootheel Conservation Committee...

Shirley Young
Shirley Young

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cheryl Cook, John Guild Chapter, NSDAR

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS:

Eisleben Lutheran Church, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Scott City Women's Club, Jaycees Wife's Club, Cape Choraliers, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, Historic Niswonger Church Organization, Hueguenot Society, Bootheel Conservation Committee

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Shirley Young is being nominated for her love of family, church, community, country and the brave men and women of the Armed Forces. Shirley's life work includes her support of the armed forces and government.

She is currently locating World War II veterans, with the assistance of a university professor, to film and record their World War II stories.

Shirley served the Scott City community 10 years as city council member, mayor pro tem and mayor. As mayor, she established the Historic Preservation Commission and annexed and secured potable water to the Industrial Park area. Shirley was awarded the Governor's Leadership Award from Governor Ashcroft, recognized as president pro tem of the State Senate by Peter Kinder and was a member of the Republican Presidential Task Force and Coalition for Peace through Strength under President Ronald Reagan. She organized the memorial to observe the 10th anniversary of 9/11 and the 1976 Bicentennial.

Shirley served as den mother, PTO officer, member of the band and football booster club, was president of the Jaycee Wives Club, member of the Scott City Woman's Club and named "Woman of the Year," served as trustee, church council member and the financial board of Eisleben Lutheran Church. She sings in the choir, was a Vacation Bible School leader and wrote the Eisleben Church History Book. She is a member of the Cape Choraliers, and National Society Daughters of the American Revolution having served as chapter regent and on many local and state committees.

