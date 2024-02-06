Spirit of America nominee - Roy M. Rhodes

Military service instills a deep respect and sense of duty to our country for those who have served, along with a deep-seated desire to continue this service upon departure from military service. Our candidate for the Spirit of American Award epitomizes this desire to honor, respect and continue to serve his nation and fellow Americans.

Vietnam Veteran Roy M. Rhodes served his nation in the United States Army from November 1961 until his honorable discharge in February 1968. As a decorated combat veteran he is acutely aware of the effects of war on not only our nation's military members, but also their family's back home. Roy has worked effortlessly over the years supporting our local veterans, their families and military organizations. During the call up of local reservists during Desert Storm, Roy always was present to visit with the departing troops as well as being there to welcome them home upon their return. He also was active in the support groups offering assistance for the families of these service men and women during their time away on active duty. As other guard and reserve units were called to active service, Roy continued to be there.

A strong supporter of the POW/MIA cause, he can be seen at parades, funerals and veteran gatherings throughout the local area in the black POW/MIA uniform as a reminder that there are still over 80,000 men unaccounted for from our nation's military conflicts. Well aware of the void which is left in the hearts of the families of these missing soldiers, he is constantly working to increase the awareness of this sad aspect of war. He strikes an impressive pose at these and other events, setting a tone of reverence and respect.

For the past 27 years Roy has each year set up the Avenue of Flags at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. A project he initiated, designed and worked for the procurement of the flags and poles needed for the display. The display is the delight of the home residents and is a great spirit-lifter for them and a beautiful sight for those visiting or passing by the home. For the past eight years Roy has had the honor of placing the POW/MIA Wreath at the Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield as part of the Wreaths Across America Program, of which he has been a participant since its inception at the cemetery.

Several years ago seeing a need for more cooperation and coordination among the various Cape Girardeau veterans organizations Roy chaired the effort for to revitalize the Cape Girardeau Joint Veterans Council, a group comprised of representatives from each of the Cape Girardeau Veterans Organizations, and continues as a member of the now active group, which conducts numerous programs throughout the year, including the annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day Ceremonies.

Through the years he has participated in the American Legion School Awards Program, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign, the Wreaths Across America Program at the Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery, Chairs the Marine Rose Fundraiser which organizes the local effort to raise funds for Marine and Navy Corpsmen and their families, and serves as a member of the American Legion Color Guard. Roy also participates with the Poppy Day Programs for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans, assists with the Avenue of Flags Display at Cape County Park, and many more Americanism activities too numerous to list.

These years of service to local veterans and their families has earned him a number of awards over the years including the Volunteer of the Year, Missouri Veterans Home, Marine Corp Americanism Award and Marine Corp Associate Member of the Year Award.

Roy Rhodes exhibits the unselfish giving, which many strive for, but few achieve. He not only belongs to these local veterans groups, but also has served in leadership positions and sets an example for his fellow members with his endless efforts and participation in those programs that enrich the traditions of the United States of America and instill and enforce the patriotic values of its citizens. There could be no one more deserving of the Spirit of America Award.