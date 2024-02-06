Spirit of America nominee - Regina Anderson

Ms. Regina goes to Cape Lacroix Church in Cape Girardeau. She is disabled but works for Kidd's and in her spare time she is in several social memberships, such as American Legion Post 58 and 63, Trail of Tears project activist, Missouri clubs for disabled people, Missouri History Artifacts Club and a member of the NRA and Trump/Pence Making America Great Again. She contributes her time and effort spreading the news about worldly things through social media. She is a country, all-American, educated woman with a love of God. She is loyal to her country and helps volunteer her time to read the Bible and sing to the senior citizens. She has taken a homeless veteran food and helped him be admitted into the Veterans Home right after her mother went to be with the Lord. Her faithfulness to our nation is strong. She has a bachelor's degree and many great solutions that would make our world a better place. I know that she sure has taught me more than any textbook, and as I go through college, I see her becoming stronger with good values, so I nominate my mother Regina Anderson for the Spirit of America award. Like she says, "In God we trust shall never be changed, for there is only one God, and that he 'gave his only begotten son to die for our sins,' and how anyone who could forget those words of John 3:16 needs to be taken back to church and left there until they walk out a saved, loyal person of the Lord almighty." Amen.

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

This is her God-beloved daughter in whom he's pleased with; Proverb's 22:6 says, "Train up a child in the way he or she should go and when they grow they will never depart from it." My mother raised two children by herself and as a strong, Christian woman she deserves to be recognized for her loyalty and dignity of standing her ground for being a true American by helping others get close to God and President Trump.