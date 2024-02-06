All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2017

Spirit of America nominee - John Geoffrey Weimer

NOMINATING PERSON: Cheryl McIntyre NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS: Marathon runner for military personnel past and present WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA? He recently received a new job and will soon be moving to Wyoming. ...

NOMINATING PERSON: Cheryl McIntyre

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS:

Marathon runner for military personnel past and present

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

He recently received a new job and will soon be moving to Wyoming. He served in the United States Air Force for 29 years until retiring last June as a Command Chief Master Sergeant at the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. He runs marathons to support various charities. He was and continues to be a great leader, husband and father of three boys.

