Spirit of America nominee - David Cantrell

Avenue of Flags Cape County Park

Freedom Rock Cape County Park

Wall of Honor Cape County Park

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

His countless hours spent growing and fundraising for the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park. Since involving himself with this project very dear to his heart, he has raised awareness, not to mention several thousands of dollars to repair, replace and add flags for all the deserving veterans from Cape Girardeau County that gave to serve in our military. He has worked with many new families to raise a flag in the honor of their loved one. He always makes sure the veteran and the family is recognized for the sacrifice they have given to our country. Recently his fundraising efforts have paid off with the addition of the Freedom Rock and the beginning stages of the Wall of Honor. On Memorial Day, Flag Day and Fourth of July you will find David at the park preparing and helping raise every flag at 6 a.m. and back to take down every flag at 6 p.m. He has been instrumental in making Cape County Park a truly breathtaking and moving experience for every person to enjoy. To see all those flags flying with such grace is beautiful and I don't know anyone more patriotic! If you need more proof just look at his Facebook pages with all the pictures. So many people have posted pictures of admiration and awe of the Avenue of Flags.

Of course, the best testimony to how much the man loves his country is driving through Cape County Park on Memorial Day, Flag Day or Fourth of July ... it will literally give you chills.