NewsJuly 2, 2017

Spirit of America nominee - Adrian Taylor Jr.

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Tamika R. Green, Watch Christ Work NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS: LighthouseCape, founder LighthouseSTL, founder Cape Girardeau County Police Chaplain President of the Ministerial Alliance WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?...

Adrian Taylor Jr.

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Tamika R. Green, Watch Christ Work

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS:

LighthouseCape, founder

LighthouseSTL, founder

Cape Girardeau County Police Chaplain

President of the Ministerial Alliance

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Adrian Taylor Jr., "The Apostle of Truth," is founder of Lighthouse Breakthrough International Ministries -- a multiracial, multi-generational, multi-campus, nondenominational church.

With a clear focus to bring unity among scattered people, Apostle Taylor boldly proclaims the word of God to win souls and build mature believers in Christ.

Through his daily television broadcast, Faith Focus, Adrian and his wife LaKenya teach practical wisdom that challenges viewers to grow past their pain and conquer fear. Taylor has earned his doctorate and master's in theology from North Carolina College of Theology and he serves as president of a satellite campus of NCCT, Faith Focus College of Theology. There are so many other offices he holds as well. In my opinion, Adrian Taylor Jr. is the Spirit of America winner.

Local News
