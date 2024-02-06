All sections
NewsJune 5, 2019
Spirit of America Award winner receives charitable prize
Raymond Buhs, center, receives a $1,000 charitable prize Tuesday from Southeast Missourian publisher and Rust Communications co-president Jon K. Rust, right, and assistant pubisher Lucas Presson. ...
Tyler Graef ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Raymond Buhs, center, receives a $1,000 charitable prize Tuesday from Southeast Missourian publisher and Rust Communications co-president Jon K. Rust, right, and assistant publisher Lucas Presson. The charitable prize was split between the two organizations that nominated Buhs — Chateau Girardeau Foundation and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Nominations now are being accepted for the 2019 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are invited to submit nominations. The deadline for nominations is June 18. Nominations may be made online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the form that periodically appears in the Southeast Missourian. Print forms may be mailed to: Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.
