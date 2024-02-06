All sections
NewsJune 4, 2020

Spirit of America

Jon K. Rust, left, Southeast Missourian publisher and co-president of Rust Communications, and 2019 Spirit of America Award winner Blair Moran pose for a photo with a $1,000 check Wednesday in front of the mural outside the newspaper's office in Cape Girardeau. ...

Jacob Wiegand
Jon K. Rust, left, Southeast Missourian publisher and co-president of Rust Communications, and 2019 Spirit of America Award winner Blair Moran pose for a photo with a $1,000 check Wednesday in front of the mural outside the newspaper's office in Cape Girardeau. Blair was nominated by the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee, which is the beneficiary of the cash prize. The Southeast Missourian is soliciting nominations for the 2020 Spirit of America Award. Nominations may be made by organizations or individuals online at semissourian.com/spirit or by using the form that will run periodically in the newspaper. Deadline for nominations is June 19.
Local News

