Johnny Cash had a best-selling song, "Five Feet High and Rising," a first-person account recalling his family's experience fleeing floodwaters threatening their home in 1937. Eventually, the legendary singer-songwriter's lyrics reveal when the water got too high, the family made a decision to seek higher ground.

Economists wonder when Americans — in the face of steadily increasing pump prices — will decide to drive less or choose to drive more fuel-efficient vehicles.

"Taken as a whole, it looks like we haven't seen consumers really crack in terms of overall spending," said economist David Yaskewich, chairman of the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance at Southeast Missouri State University.

"The question is, when does (a change) take place with general inflation and persistent gas price hikes likely to rise in the summer? At some point, we're likely to see some drop."

Prices at the pump are higher, on a flat, not adjusted for inflation basis, than they've ever been in U.S. history.

Wednesday's U.S. average price for a gallon of regular, according to AAA, is $4.67, up 5 cents from Tuesday.

Escalation

One week ago: $4.59

One month ago: $4.18

One year ago: $3.04

"So far, pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers," AAA's Andrew Cross said.

Cross echoed Yaskewich's query about motorists' decision-making in the near future.

"If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen," Cross noted.

Crude oil prices were seen above $115 per barrel Wednesday with domestic gas demand expected to climb as motorists fuel up for a three-month-long travel season while school is out, AAA noted.