After a public hearing to consider a special-use permit for a residential day care, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to take the matter to study session.
The owner of the day care, Little Buttercups LLC., requested the use permit for four acres of residential property located off East Main Street.
Jackson Planning and Zoning commissioners rejected the permit request in a unanimous vote last month.
It would take a supermajority vote for the Jackson Board of Aldermen to overturn the Planning and Zoning Commission's decision.
Alderman Larry Cunningham suggested tabling the matter to study session when it came time to vote on the special-use permit in regular session Tuesday.
"That's typically what we do if anyone objects," Cunningham said.
One neighbor who lived adjacent to the proposed day care voiced opposition to the permit.
Kevin Schama said he lived behind the property and raised concerns about additional traffic and noise the day care could bring.
Cunningham said about 7,000 vehicles travel on the property's street each day.
Little Buttercups owner Ashley Shores spoke to the Jackson Board of Alderman on Tuesday night during the public hearing.
She said a maximum of 35 people would occupy the building, including children and staff. The day care was previously estimated to host 50 to 60 people.
The building at 804 E. Main St. measures a total of 3,175 square feet, including its half-finished basement. It was built in 1905.
All of the house's three floors would be used for day care purposes.
City code requires eight parking spaces, but Shores said there will be room for 13 spaces once a garage on the property is torn down — an action contingent upon whether Little Buttercups buys the property.
Cunningham said the situation is difficult. The day care could lead to some traffic congestion, but there's also a growing need for child care in the area.
"I haven't made my mind up yet," Cunningham said of whether he approved of the permit.
Jackson Board of Aldermen will vote on the special-use permit at its regular meeting Feb. 7. A two-thirds vote will be needed to overturn the Planning and Zoning Commission's rejection.
Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended aldermen to approve a permit for a different in-home day care in September. Aldermen rejected the permit in November by an 8-0 vote.
