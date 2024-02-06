After a public hearing to consider a special-use permit for a residential day care, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to take the matter to study session.

The owner of the day care, Little Buttercups LLC., requested the use permit for four acres of residential property located off East Main Street.

Jackson Planning and Zoning commissioners rejected the permit request in a unanimous vote last month.

It would take a supermajority vote for the Jackson Board of Aldermen to overturn the Planning and Zoning Commission's decision.

Alderman Larry Cunningham suggested tabling the matter to study session when it came time to vote on the special-use permit in regular session Tuesday.

"That's typically what we do if anyone objects," Cunningham said.

One neighbor who lived adjacent to the proposed day care voiced opposition to the permit.

Kevin Schama said he lived behind the property and raised concerns about additional traffic and noise the day care could bring.

Cunningham said about 7,000 vehicles travel on the property's street each day.