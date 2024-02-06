Special session on Missouri tax cuts drags on

In his special session call, Parson directed lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%, as well as increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. He limited tax cuts to a maximum $700 million price tag per year.

Some Republican senators want to slash taxes even further.

Other bills would cut the top income tax rate to 4.7%, with additional 0.1% reductions triggered if the state brings in enough revenue in a given year. Several senators also proposed reducing or eliminating corporate income taxes.

Another measure would provide $325 rebates for individuals with tax liabilities and $650 for married couples by the end of the year. The rebates would be limited to single taxpayers who make at most $150,000 per year or couples who make at most $300,000.