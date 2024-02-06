A special prosecutor will not seek charges against Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol into whether the April 2 municipal election was fraudulently certified.

“After looking through reports and questioning witnesses of my own, I’ve come to the conclusion that I would not be able to meet the elements necessary to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Cecil Weeks willfully and fraudulently certified that election,” said Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor, who was appointed to the case.

Weeks was accused by a former deputy clerk of certifying the election after being informed two unregistered voters cast ballots in Dexter, Missouri’s Ward 2. The complaint also cited an issue with absentee ballots during the election, which included a Dexter School Board race decided by three votes.

“It confirms what we knew all along,” Weeks said Thursday, “the election went off like it was supposed to. We knew all along everything was OK.”

The highway patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control presented a report to Proctor after a three-month investigation.

“A complaint was also sent to the (Missouri) Secretary of State’s Office; they also conducted an investigation and came to the same conclusion,” Proctor said.

Both complaints were filed by former deputy clerk Ginger McCoy.

In an email to the Secretary of State’s Elections Division dated April 19, McCoy alleged Dexter Ward 2 “had two more ballots [than] signatures in the poll pad. Two people signed what we call a precinct roster that were not registered in Stoddard County.”

Chrissy Peters, director of elections with the secretary of state, wrote in a letter to McCoy dated May 2 the office reviewed the complaint.

“We are dismissing the complaint without further action,” Peters wrote.

McCoy also filed suit in May against Stoddard County and Weeks for wrongfully terminating her for questioning irregularities in the election. A charge of discrimination was filed in May by McCoy with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In it, she alleged sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

On Wednesday, the civil case was certified to the state Supreme Court for appointment of special judge after McCoy’s lawyer, Laura Clubb, filed a motion for change of judge.

McCoy was fired April 8 from the clerk’s office, where she had worked for about 13 years.

In her original complaint filed with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department and later in a civil suit, McCoy alleged she noticed the discrepancy in comparing signatures to ballot counts and reported it to Weeks on April 3, the day after the election.

McCoy said she also contacted the election judges to ask about the signatures.

“One election judge stated she just couldn’t remember if these voters voted or not,” McCoy said. “I contacted another one, and she said she just wasn’t sure.

“Then, we started talking about them, and she couldn’t even get the names right and the gender of the voters,” she said.

An affidavit sent to the secretary of state’s office dated April 19 is signed by four election judges for Dexter Ward 2 — Carol Beam, Brenda Dowdy, Judy Gregory and Paula Smith. It states during Election Day “some people came in to vote that had a change of name, a change of address, etc. We had each of those people fill out a form showing the changes that needed to be made and two judges signed the forms.”