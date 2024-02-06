Special prosecutor to investigate claim Missouri judge lied

ST. LOUIS — A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate whether a Missouri judge lied on an affidavit he filed in a long-running feud with an elected official he suspended from office.

The investigation of Circuit Judge Patrick Flynn, the presiding judge in Lincoln County, stems from an August 2020 affidavit he filed as part of a lawsuit against him brought by Circuit Clerk Karla Allsberry, a police probable-cause statement shows.

Documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch show Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Trisha Stefanski was appointed to investigate the misdemeanor allegation of filing a false affidavit. The appointment followed an investigation by Troy police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.