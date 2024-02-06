All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 8, 2022

Special Olympics Missouri gets ready for 16th annual polar plunge

The 16th annual polar plunge next month will raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. "This year's goal is $48,000, and organizers hop to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 11 events," a Special Olympics news release stated...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Plungers run into Lake Boutin at the Polar Plunge benefit for Special Olympics Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Trail of Tears State Park.
Plungers run into Lake Boutin at the Polar Plunge benefit for Special Olympics Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Trail of Tears State Park. Southeast Missourian file

The 16th annual polar plunge next month will raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri.

"This year's goal is $48,000, and organizers hop to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 11 events," a Special Olympics news release stated.

The plunge will take place at Cape County North Park Lake. Anyone 10 years or older may take a dip into the "freezing" water on the day of the event Feb. 5.

"Day of registration begins at noon, and the plunging begins at 2 p.m.," the news release stated. "You can avoid the lines by pre-registering on Friday at the Osage Centre from 3 to 6 p.m."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This year there will also be a virtual polar plunge.

"We have gone back to in- person plunges but of course if people don't feel comfortable and want to do virtual plunges, they just videotape themselves," Plunge Coordinator Penny Williams said.

Williams said they just register online like normal, mail the money to us, videotape it and then they just upload it to the website

Register online at somo.org/plunge.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy