Special Olympics Missouri gets ready for 16th annual polar plunge

The 16th annual polar plunge next month will raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri.

"This year's goal is $48,000, and organizers hop to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 11 events," a Special Olympics news release stated.

The plunge will take place at Cape County North Park Lake. Anyone 10 years or older may take a dip into the "freezing" water on the day of the event Feb. 5.

"Day of registration begins at noon, and the plunging begins at 2 p.m.," the news release stated. "You can avoid the lines by pre-registering on Friday at the Osage Centre from 3 to 6 p.m."